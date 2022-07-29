St. Louis City2 has first-place showdown with Tacoma on Saturday

The MLS Next Pro regular season consists of 24 games, and St. Louis City2 coach John Hackworth has divided the season into three sets of eight games.

The third and final section begins on Saturday with possibly the toughest test of the season — a game at Western Conference-leading Tacoma Defiance, which holds a one-point lead over City2 though it has played one more game.

“After the first third,” Hackworth said, “we were feeling good about where we were. After the second third, we really had a good run during those eight games and now we have eight games to go and we have a lot of road games out of that. Six of our last eight are on the road. So that alone gives us the incentive to ‘Can we continue to be good on the road and can we finish this last eight games of the season in really good form?’”

City2 went 5-2-1 in its first eight games in MLS Next Pro and 6-1-1-1 (the last figure in their record is a shootout win after a regulation tie) in the middle eight. The final eight won’t be easy. Along with first-place Tacoma, City2 also plays third-place Houston, fourth-place Texas, fifth-place Vancouver and sixth-place San Jose, all on the road.

Of course, City2 is 5-0-1 on the road, the only team in the league yet to lose there.

“I think as a group, we're just looking forward to going out there and winning on someone else's home turf,” midfielder Wan Kuzain said. “It's the best feeling, going into that locker room and knowing that you took three points away from the home team. It's like you kind of own the place.”

The three City SC first team players in town, forward Klauss, defender Selmir Pidro and goalie Roman Burki, did not make the trip to Washington with the team. Klauss and Pidro have begun training with the team and while Burki has gotten in a game, you can see the case for not having him fly Southwest to Seattle. Next weekend’s home game against Chicago could be the point at which all three of those players get in the lineup.

“Both of them I think (Klauss and Pidro) need a little bit more time,” Hackworth said. “We've intentionally tried to say ‘These guys have come in, we need to give them a little bit of a preseason.’ We need to make sure they're physically up to speed before we put them in the game. So we think we've got to give both of those guys more time.”

Tacoma, the developmental squad for the Seattle Sounders, is 10-3-4-3, and is the highest-scoring team in the league with 47 goals, an average of 2.8 per game. Tacoma has won three in a row. Earlier this season, it lost 4-3 to City2 at Hermann Stadium at St. Louis University.

“They've been really good,” Hackworth said. “Recently, probably, I think they’ve had the better stretch than we've had. It’s really close. So I think you're gonna see the top two teams in the West go at it. We have been consistent, both of us, in terms of how we play and the lineups have been pretty consistent. So this is one of those games where we feel like we'll know who they're going to play. Because it's in Seattle, you never know, they could throw down first-team players but I think we're gonna face a team that's in good form, understands their own principles. And it should be an interesting contest.”

Volmar honored

City2 defender Fritz Volmar was chosen to represent St. Louis City in the MLS Next All-Star Game to be played Aug. 10 at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. That’s the same day as the MLS All-Star Game will be played in St. Paul, Minn.

Volmar, from Peoria, Illinois, played for City’s U-17 academy team and has played in six games for City2.