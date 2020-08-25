St. Louis FC to shut down after 2020 season

With Major League Soccer on the way, St. Louis FC of the United Soccer League Championship is going away.

According to a story posted by Sports Illustrated on Tuesday morning, STLFC will shut at the end of the 2020 season. The club’s owner, World Wide Technology CEO and former St. Louis University standout Jim Kavanaugh, is a minority investor in the new MLS team, St. Louis City SC.

STLFC, which plays at West Community Stadium in Fenton, started in 2015 and is 4-3-2 and battling for a playoff spot this season. The club has qualified for the USL Championship playoffs just once, in 2018, but put together a run to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals last year that included wins over a pair of MLS squads, the Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati.

STLFC lost 2-0 in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals to Atlanta United, which went on to win the Open Cup title.

St. Louis City SC is expected to begin MLS play in 2023 at a 22,500-seat stadium downtown. The new club will launch an academy and is expected to field youth teams before the MLS squad takes the field.