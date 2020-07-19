St. Louis FC wins 1-0 in Louisville

Tyler Blackwood scored off a corner kick in the 52nd minute, helping St. Louis FC come away with a 1-0 road victory over United Soccer League Championship power Louisville City on Saturday night.
STLFC improved to 2-1 while Louisville City slipped to 1-2. Louisville City won USL titles in 2017 and 2018 and finished as league runner-up last year.
Kyle Morton posted the shutout, his first of the season.
On the deciding sequence, Todd Wharton played a short corner to Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, who returned the ball to Wharton. His cross to the far side was headed by Guy Abend to Blackwood, who scored on a one-timer.
STLFC returns home to take on 3-0 Indy Eleven on Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m.
