St. Louis FC wins 1-0 in Louisville
0 comments

St. Louis FC wins 1-0 in Louisville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Tyler Blackwood scored off a corner kick in the 52nd minute, helping St. Louis FC come away with a 1-0 road victory over United Soccer League Championship power Louisville City on Saturday night.

STLFC improved to 2-1 while Louisville City slipped to 1-2. Louisville City won USL titles in 2017 and 2018 and finished as league runner-up last year.

Kyle Morton posted the shutout, his first of the season.

On the deciding sequence, Todd Wharton played a short corner to Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, who returned the ball to Wharton. His cross to the far side was headed by Guy Abend to Blackwood, who scored on a one-timer.

STLFC returns home to take on 3-0 Indy Eleven on Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports