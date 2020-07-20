St. Louis MLS expansion team sets date for announcement of team name, colors and crest

After Major League Soccer announced a delayed start date for its St. Louis expansion team due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MLS4TheLou ownership group offered disappointed fans a pick-me-up.

The long-awaited announcement of team name, colors and crest is finally coming.

All three will be revealed in a virtual announcement set for Thursday, August 13.

The team is inviting fans to join the online experience by becoming one of the more than 700 who will be selected to virtually attend the announcement.

Interested fans can apply using a form found at the team's website.

MLS announced Friday that expansion teams in St. Louis, Sacramento and Charlotte would be pushed back one year due to complications related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soon-to-be-named St. Louis team will now start play in 2023.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.