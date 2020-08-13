St. Louis soccer fans, meet your MLS team: It's St. Louis City SC

"It's been like a champagne bottle that has been shaken, and you're not allowed to take the cork off," chief brand architect Lee Broughton said.

"Surreal in an exciting way," Kindle Betz added. "To have to sit on it for as long as we have, when you can finally say it and celebrate it with people, it's truly a great feeling."

Kindle Betz and Broughton, two of the scheduled speakers at Thursday's virtual reveal, spoke with the Post-Dispatch by phone during the final preparations for the live-streamed announcement.

"You started to see a couple themes," Kindle Betz said about the selection of the team name. " 'City' was definitely a popular word that kept coming up. Once we started building the story behind it, we realized it's a great way to recognize all of the things that are St. Louis. You've got the diverse cultures. The iconic neighborhoods. But also the proud heritage of being America's first soccer capital. Once we started really developing the story, it started writing itself, and we knew City was the name of the team, and we were going to use it to expand how we define this region."