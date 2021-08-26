St. Louisans Ream, Sargent picked for U.S. roster as World Cup qualifying starts

St. Louisans Josh Sargent and Tim Ream were among the 26 players called into U.S. national team camp in Nashville for the start of World Cup qualifying next Thursday.

In a jammed-together schedule because of COVID, the U.S. team will travel to El Salvador for a match on Thursday, return to face Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5, then go back to Central America to play in Honduras on Sept. 8.

With three games in such short time, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to alter his lineup significantly between the games. Players will begin reporting to Nashville on Sunday.

Sargent and Ream both play in England. Sargent recently transferred from his German club, which had been relegated to the second division, to Norwich City in the English Premier League. On Tuesday, he had two goals and an assist in a League Cup win over second-division Bournemouth.

Ream has appeared in six World Cup qualifying matches in previous years. Sargent has yet to appear in a qualifier.

The start of the final round of qualifying for the World Cup has been delayed because of COVID-19. Eight teams, rather than the traditional six, are in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying, with the top three teams qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the fourth team going into a playoff match with a team from another region.