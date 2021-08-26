St. Louisans Ream, Sargent picked for US roster as World Cup qualifying starts

St. Louisans Josh Sargent and Tim Ream were among the 26 players called into U.S. national team camp in Nashville for the start of World Cup qualifying next Thursday.

In a jammed-together schedule because of COVID, the U.S. team will travel to El Salvador for a match on Thursday, return to face Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5, then go back to Central America to play in Honduras on Sept. 8.

With three games in such short time, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to alter his lineup significantly between the games. Players will begin reporting to Nashville on Sunday.

Sargent and Ream both play in England. Sargent recently transferred from his German club, which had been relegated to the second division, to Norwich City in the English Premier League. On Tuesday, he had two goals and an assist in a League Cup win over second-division Bournemouth. Ream had to come out of his match for Fulham on Saturday with an injury in the 21st minute and he did not play in the team's Cup match on Tuesday, though may have been planned in advance. Berhalter said "picked up a little knock and could be questionable" though the injury apparently wasn't severe enough to rule him out entirely.