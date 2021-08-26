St. Louisans Ream, Sargent picked for US roster as World Cup qualifying starts

St. Louisans Josh Sargent and Tim Ream were among the 26 players called into U.S. national team camp in Nashville for the start of World Cup qualifying next Thursday.
In a jammed-together schedule because of COVID, the U.S. team will travel to El Salvador for a match on Thursday, return to face Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5, then go back to Central America to play in Honduras on Sept. 8.
With three games in such short time, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to alter his lineup significantly between the games. Players will begin reporting to Nashville on Sunday.
Sargent and Ream both play in England. Sargent recently transferred from his German club, which had been relegated to the second division, to Norwich City in the English Premier League. On Tuesday, he had two goals and an assist in a League Cup win over second-division Bournemouth. Ream had to come out of his match for Fulham on Saturday with an injury in the 21st minute and he did not play in the team's Cup match on Tuesday, though may have been planned in advance. Berhalter said "picked up a little knock and could be questionable" though the injury apparently wasn't severe enough to rule him out entirely.
Ream has appeared in six World Cup qualifying matches in previous years. Sargent has yet to appear in a qualifier. With 45 national team appearances overall, Ream is the second most experienced player on the team, behind only DeAndre Yedlin, who has played 64 games with the national team. Sargent has played in only 16 games overall, but still puts him behind only Christian Pulisic in a very young U.S. forward corps.
The start of the final round of qualifying for the World Cup has been delayed because of COVID-19. Eight teams, rather than the traditional six, are in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying, with the top three teams qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the fourth team going into a playoff match with a team from another region.
The full roster, with clubs, caps and goals:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 7/0)
DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 3/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 43/3), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 11/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 6/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 45/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 12/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 9/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 6/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 64/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 37/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 14/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 29/7), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 25/0)
FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg/AUT; 7/3), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 1/0), Jordan Pefok (BSC Young Boys/SUI; 6/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 38/16), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 8/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 16/5), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 13/1)