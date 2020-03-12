STLFC shuts down for 30 days
STLFC shuts down for 30 days

U.S. Open Cup continues in St. Louis

Saint Louis FC defender Sam Fink (4) celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the final minutes of the second half the game on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 to advance St. Louis FC to the next round at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The United Soccer League announced Thursday that it has suspended operations for a minimum of 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak. St. Louis FC is one of 12 USL teams.

STLFC was scheduled to play Saturday at Memphis, and its next home game on Saturday, March 21, has been suspended.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

STLFC has played one game in the 2020 season, a 4-1 home win against Miami FC.

