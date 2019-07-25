Subscribe for 99¢
Fans hold aloft the U.S. flag before a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between the United States and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Busch Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

The U.S. men's national team will return to St. Louis, facing Uruguay at Busch Stadium in September.

The official announcement of the game will come on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Ballpark Village, with national team coach Gregg Berhalter in attendance. The event is open to the public.

The date of the game has been reported in several locations, including KMOX, as Sept. 10. The United States faces Mexico on Sept. 6 in East Rutherford, N.J. Those games fall during a FIFA international play period, so Berhalter would be able to call in any players he wished.

It will be the first appearance by the U.S. men's team in St. Louis since Nov. 13, 2015, when they played St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Busch in a World Cup qualifying match. The U.S. women's team played New Zealand at Busch in a friendly match on May 16, shortly before they headed over to France to win the Women's World Cup.

Uruguay is ranked fifth in the FIFA world rankings announced on Thursday.

