Four minutes in to the U.S. national team’s friendly match with Uzbekistan on Saturday at CityPark, U.S. forward Christian Pulisic whipped a cross into the box, where Weston McKennie headed it on to Tim Weah, who drove it into the Uzbekistan net.

It seemed as though the United States would just take it from there and go, but Uzbekistan proved to be pretty stubborn and threatened repeatedly to tie the game. In the end, it couldn't, and the United States scored twice in the closing minutes — first from Ricardo Pepi as the clock hit 90 minutes and then on a penalty kick by Pulisic in stoppage time for a 3-0 win that was a lot closer before a rare non-sellout for a game at CityPark.

St. Louisan Tim Ream started at center back and captained the American team. Uzbekistan had more of the dangerous scoring chances the rest of the way, but goalkeeper Matt Turner made several solid saves to preserve the U.S. lead. Pulisic got his PK after Malik Tillman was tripped in the box in the 93rd minute.

The game was the first for the Americans since Gregg Berhalter was rehired as coach of the team. While the U.S. players got hearty ovations in pregame introductions, boos outweighed the cheers when the coach was announced.

In addition to it being a fresh start for the national team under Berhalter, nine players on the national team have made significant moves in the European offseason, and Pulisic’s is one of the most closely watched. He has spent the past four seasons in England’s Premier League, the best league in the world, but despite doing well on the field he never was able to become a regular in the starting lineup. In the offseason, he moved to another European heavyweight, AC Milan in Italy. He’s played only three games there, but already has scored two goals.

“It’s been exciting for me,” Pulisic said Friday. “Just a new opportunity, new team, new league, just to kind of have a bit of a fresh start. It was definitely the right time for me and I’m loving it right now. I’m enjoying the game. I’ve put in some good performances and have to keep it going. I’m really excited for the future there. … It’s a big change. As a player, when you feel the trust from your coaches and you feel the confidence and trust from your teammates, it’s a good feeling. That’s how it is right now. I’m really enjoying it.”

“I think there’s always a point in time in a player’s career,” said McKennie, who also plays in Italy, with Juventus, “where things aren’t going the way you want it to go, or how you picture it to go, but just to see him succeeding, to see him being the player that we all know he can be at Milan, is transferring over really good (to camp). We’ll see in the game on the weekend, but in training, he seems to be having more fun, he seems more fluid, seems more confident in his decision-making, taking on players one-on-one, getting shots off, scoring goals. It’s really exciting to be able to see that. … He’s pulling off moves we haven’t seen him pull off in a long time but you know he can.”

The U.S. nearly got a goal in the 16th minute, on a header by Folarin Balogun from close range that hit the crossbar and bounced away. Balogun is another player to change addresses, who had been out on loan from Arsenal but who moved to Monaco in the French league just before camp began. Because of his short preseason, Berhalter subbed him after 45 minutes.

This was only the third game with the national team for Balogun, who had played for England in youth competitions and had to petition FIFA for a one-time change of affiliations. This was his first camp under Berhalter. His other appearances came in the CONCACAF Nations Cup semifinals and finals, under B.J. Callaghan, one of two interim coaches to run the national team between when Berhalter’s contract ran out and when he was rehired.

“It’s always nice to have structure,” Balogun said Friday. “There was a little phase where there were different managers and when you were coming in there were new faces, but now there’s a bit more of a routine going on, we’re more familiar with how things will be going into the next camp in October. We obviously know who the manger is now. It’s a nice feeling, I’m sure it’s going to help us to do well.”

Turner, who moved within the Premier League from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest, was called on twice in the first half, the biggest save coming when Ream, the last defender back, turned the ball over to Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov for a breakaway. Turner was able to get close to Shomurodov to pretty much eliminate any angle and blocked the shot at close range.

Turner was another player who was at a big name club but who couldn’t get playing time. By the end of last season, he knew he was going to have to change teams to get the needed playing time.

“I think I knew toward the end of the season,” he said earlier in the week, “when I felt there were games I could have been playing, that I wasn’t even getting a sniff of them. I was training really well, I felt like everything in my power to get myself minutes on the team and that just wasn’t happening for me. I knew if I waited another year it probably would have been more challenging for me to make a lateral move within the Premier League so, I knew that time was of the essence. If I went another year without playing, I probably would have had to take a step back and once you’re out of it it’s hard to get back in especially when you’re not English.”

St. Louisans saluted

Before the game, U.S. Soccer honored 25 of the 76 St. Louis-area players to have appeared for the national team: David Brcic, Brad Davis, Buzz Demling, Don Droege, Steve Fuchs, Tom Galati, Gene Geimer, Carl Gentile, Larry Hulcer, Ty Keough, Bob Matteson, Pat McBride, Matt McKeon, James Murphy, Steve Pecher, Gary Rensing, Mark Santel, Frank Simek, Mike Sorber, Jamie Swanner, Steve Trittuschuh, Tim Twellman, Perry Van Der Beck, Denny Vaninger and Greg Villa.

Each was presented with a shirt that bore the number reflecting where they were among the 856 players to have appeared for United States in international competition, ranging from Murphy, who in 1957 was the 180th player to appear and for 28 years was the sheriff of St. Louis, to Davis, who was No. 629. The most recent St. Louisan to join the national team, Josh Sargent, is No. 775. He was not called into this camp because of an ankle injury suffered with his club in England.

