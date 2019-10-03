Subscribe for 99¢

Now that the question of whether MLS will come to St. Louis is settled, the ownership is turning to the fans to help with another question.

What will the team be named?

The MLS4theLou ownership group wants to know if fans want a name drawn from soccer tradition, or a more modern approach.

The current USL team, St. Louis FC, represents a traditional European-inspired team name. FC stands for football club. Other traditional names could include "united," "AC" (for athletic club) or "city" (think Manchester City).

A more modern approach could reflect other sports' team names. The ownership group references the Portland Timbers or Seattle Sounders as examples. Sports columnist Benjamin Hochman's suggestion, STL Confluence, draws from this approach.

Speculating over the team's name has become a pastime in some circles, as sports columnist Ben Frederickson points out.

The website's fine print specifies that the survey isn't a vote, and submissions becomes the property of the ownership group — if your suggestion is picked, you won't be compensated.

Click here to suggest a team name through the MLS4theLou form.

World Cup Watch e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments