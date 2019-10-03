Now that the question of whether MLS will come to St. Louis is settled, the ownership is turning to the fans to help with another question.
What will the team be named?
The MLS4theLou ownership group wants to know if fans want a name drawn from soccer tradition, or a more modern approach.
The current USL team, St. Louis FC, represents a traditional European-inspired team name. FC stands for football club. Other traditional names could include "united," "AC" (for athletic club) or "city" (think Manchester City).
A more modern approach could reflect other sports' team names. The ownership group references the Portland Timbers or Seattle Sounders as examples. Sports columnist
Benjamin Hochman's suggestion, STL Confluence, draws from this approach.
The website's fine print specifies that the survey isn't a vote, and submissions becomes the property of the ownership group — if your suggestion is picked, you won't be compensated.
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
Gesa DeGreeff, from Crestwood, poses with her MLS4THELOU scarf in front of a photo booth as she and other St. Louis soccer fans celebrate during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where owners of the newly announced MLS expansion team in St. Louis toasted fans and thanked them for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, the new owners of the St. Louis MLS expansion team, center, and St. Louis soccer hero Taylor Twellman, right, celebrate with St. Louis soccer fans during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where the fans were thanked and toasted for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
St. Louis soccer fans celebrate during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where owners of the newly announced MLS expansion team in St. Louis toasted fans and thanked them for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
St. Louis soccer fans celebrate during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where owners of the newly announced MLS expansion team in St. Louis toasted fans and thanked them for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
St. Louis soccer fans celebrate during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where owners of the newly announced MLS expansion team in St. Louis toasted fans and thanked them for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
Pictured from left to right, Allie Kindle Hogan, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Andy Taylor, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Lee Broughton, Chrissy Taylor Broughton, and Carolyn Kindle Betz pose for a photo after celebration with St. Louis soccer fans during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where the fans were thanked and toasted for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
The new owners of the St. Louis MLS expansion team and St. Louis soccer hero Taylor Twellman, right, celebrate with St. Louis soccer fans during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where the fans were thanked and toasted for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
MLS Commissioner Don Garber (left) and St. Louis soccer hero Taylor Twellman (right) flank the new owners of the MLS expansion team at a fan party at Urban Chestnut Brewery in The Grove on Aug. 20. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
The new owners of the St. Louis MLS expansion team, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, and local politicians pose for a photo in front of St. Louis soccer fans gathered at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where the fans were thanked and toasted for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Pictured in the image from left to right is St. Louis soccer hero Taylor Twellman, team part owner Jim Kavanaugh, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, team part owners Allie Kindle Hogan, Carolyn Kindle Betz, Andy Taylor, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle and Chrissy Taylor Broughton. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz, a member of the ownership group of the new soccer franchise, and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber display a St. Louis soccer scarf after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Members of the ownership group of the new St. Louis franchise in Major League Soccer pose for a photo after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a team. They are from left: Patty Taylor, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Carolyn Kindle Betz, and Chrissy Taylor. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
MLS announces St. Louis team
Owner Carolyn Kindle Betz and MLS chairman Don Garber announces MLS coming to St. Louis. photo by JB Forbes
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
MLS
The press and dignitaries gather all the Palladium for the announcement that St. Louis is getting a major league expansion soccer team. Photo by JB Forbes
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Chris Goodson, owner of Fields Foods, congratulates Carolyn Kindle Betz after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Betz is one of the owners of the new franchise. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz receives applause from Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and a large crowd during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Betz is part of the ownership group. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz receives applause from Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and a large crowd during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Betz is part of the ownership group. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz talks about how excited she is for soccer coming back to St. Louis during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Posing for a photo after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team is from left: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, new franchise owner Carolyn Kindle Betz, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz, a member of the ownership group of the new soccer franchise, accepts a soccer scarf from Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz talks about what a good sports town St. Louis is during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Others on the stage are from left: Don Garber, Major Leage Soccer Commissioner; St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber talks about what a great soccer town St. Louis is during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz talks with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Betz is part of the ownership group. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Hockey star Bernie Federko and St. Louis Cardinals football star Jackie Smith talk before the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Behind them is Aeneas Williams, from the St. Louis Rams an Chris Pronger, former St. Louis Blues hockey player. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Andy Taylor, and Chrissy Taylor applaude Carolyn Kindle Betz after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz talks about how excited she is for soccer coming back to St. Louis during the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz is congratulated by St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Betz is part of the soccer franchise ownership team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team
Carolyn Kindle Betz, a member of the ownership group of the new soccer franchise, and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber hug after the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that St. Louis has been awarded a major league soccer expansion team. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
World Cup Watch e-newsletter
Get all the news and photos from the World Cup, from group stage to the trophy presentation.