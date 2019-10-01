QUESTION: Do you think a third-base upgrade could be an option for the Cardinals next season, or will Matt Carpenter get another shot, with Tommy Edman being the third-base starter and/or a Swiss Army Knife utilityman?
BENFRED: Short answer: I don't know. Long answer? Here goes: Some of that depends on what happens in left field, right? Opening up left field to a newcomer like Dylan Carlson AND trying a Dexter-Fowler-like bounceback campaign for Matt Carpenter at third seems like baking a lot of hope into the left side of the diamond.
Clearly, Edman has proven he has a place on this team, in some capacity. Do you feel confident making him your everyday starter at third base? He's making that look easier to do as he goes. Carpenter could play left field. Or, Carpenter could be the bounce-around guy if he can't hold the starting job at third. The Cards don't like to walk away from these kind of contracts, and I can't imagine the line will be long to deal for Carpenter after the season.
A more proven, producing third baseman would not be a bad route to take. Josh Donaldson's a good example. He's been very good for the Braves this season. They signed him to a one-year deal worth $23 million. Worth it. And then some.