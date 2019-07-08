QUESTION: What's the solution to the offense? Do they need to make a baseball trade to bring in someone who can produce?
GOOLD: Paul Goldschmidt needs to be Paul Goldschmidt. Marcell Ozuna needs to be healthy. Matt Carpenter needs to get on base more regularly. Complementary hitters need to be allowed to be complementary, not asked to carry the freight. That's the recipe for a better offense.
If you've got a trade in mind then by all means suggest it -- but I don't see the Cardinals finding an available Paul Goldschmidt when they have one who can hit to his baseball card and be what they need.
Follow-up: Goldy has recently looked much better. Big second half for him in your opinion?
GOOLD: That would fit a recent trend in his career. He has been pushing and pushing and working and working for that to happen. I spoke with him about that for a story that will be on STLtoday.com and in Friday's Post-Dispatch, as Arizona arrives to see him for the first time this season.