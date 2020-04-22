SOLVING THE PETRO PUZZLE

QUESTION: In your piece about the “Petro Puzzle,” you presented some scenarios that might have to happen to make a new contract for the captain fit under the salary cap. Trading Faulk looked like the best option, but that is difficult because of his contract term, length, and no-trade clause. Is there a scenario that seems most likely to you?
JT: In my mind, I would say the scenario that seems most likely is trading Allen and buying out Steen. Keep in mind, this works only if its a compliance buyout — the kind last used after the 2012-13 lockout year. I don't think a regular buyout — the kind that's available to every team, every year — would free up enough money.
If I'm correnctly understanding the compliance buyout language provisions from '12-13, Faulk wouldn't be eligible for a buyout because he would have been with the Blues only one year. Even if you could buy out Faulk, that would be adding a lot more money to the organization's overall "bill" than merely buying out a year of Steen or a year of Bozak. Maybe this all means you're not re-signing Pietrangelo.
One other thing to keep in mind. If I've learned anything from nearly 3 years of covering the Blues, Armstrong is unpredictable. He could have several other potential scenarios that he's working.
