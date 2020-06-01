SOME OWNERS NOT WILLING TO PLAY?

COMMENT: There is an increasing number of owners that at this juncture aren’t fighting hard to save the season. Most of these are small market teams with less media revenue than the bigger markets. So with each passing week, the commitment of these owners weakens to find middle ground with the players on salary.
GOOLD: Indeed. There are teams that will lose money no matter what happens to the 2020 season. They are at a point where they are so hinged on ticket sales and the full slate of games that they cannot keep up with the expenses even before a game is played. This is going to put stress on the rest of the league to then bail those teams out, all at the same time that those teams show little motivation to play a season.
It's a problem. Not one that cannot be overcome, but one that will change the shape of the league in the coming years in the same that say the Expos no longer exist because of the strike of 1994-95.
Whether that shift means expansion to get an infusion of money from new teams, or it means moving teams -- impossible to know at this point. But you've hit on part of the issue. For some teams, it is less costly not to play, than to play. That's a bad spot for baseball to be in, and it's beholden on the teams that can stomach this, can survive this, to then float the future.
