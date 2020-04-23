SOPHIE RANKED TOO LOW?

QUESTION: Shouldn’t Sophie Cunningham be in the top 3 of your Mizzou Top 30 list?
MATTER: If I thought she should be number 3, then I would have ranked her number 3.
Sophie is probably the best player in Mizzou WBB history — Joni Davis and Renee Kelly are in the argument, too — but she never led her team to a conference or national championship or was a finalist for national player of the year. Five of the six athletes ranked ahead of her on the list either won an individual championship (or multiple championships) or won major individual awards at the conference or national level. The one exception was Brad Smith, who was a transcendent player who entirely changed the direction of the most visible program on campus.
Sophie's teams were consistently good and always relevant, but it should be noted, never made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Other MU women's hoops teams made it farther.
