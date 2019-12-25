7. SOPHIEBALL

Mizzou’s most popular sports star of the decade? You can make a case for Sophie Cunningham, the homegrown phenom of the women’s basketball program. The Columbia native and Mizzou legacy needed all of four games to set the team’s single-game scoring record with 42 points against Wake Forest as a freshman in 2015, and in one of her final games in black and gold she became the program’s career scoring leader.
The four-year starter guided Mizzou to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and turned the Tigers into SEC contenders. She finished her career with a team-record 2,187 points and ranked first in free throws, second in 3-pointers and fourth in assists. Three times she earned first-team All-SEC honors and as a senior became MU’s first women’s basketball All-American, making the Associated Press third team last March. Her numbers only tell half the story of a brilliant four-year run.
With a charisma and competitive fire that delighted Mizzou fans and rankled opponents, Cunningham became beloved in her hometown and despised on the road, a must-see attraction wherever she played and a major reason attendance soared at Mizzou Arena during her career.