SOPHIE'S LEGACY

QUESTION: Dave Matter's top 30 Mizzou athletes series was something else! Great reading. Could we have a peek at your top five?
BENFRED: It was a blast. A great idea and even better execution of it. And it shows how well respected Dave is that not only were the list members picking up the phone call to give him fresh interviews years later, but arguing over where they should appear on the list!
Matter's opinion mattered to them, and that's pretty cool.
I would have found some way to move Sophie Cunningham into the top-five.
She was the Chase Daniel of women's basketball at Mizzou, and had an Askren-like vibe. Bigger than her sport.
