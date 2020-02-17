SORTING OUT THE ROTATION CANDIDATES

QUESTION: There are at least eight candidates for the starting rotation. Assuming all are healthy, how does the entire group shake out?
GOOLD: Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson and Wainwright are the returning foursome for the rotation, and of that group Hudson has the challengers for his spot but for the most part those are the starters the Cardinals want to go north with. They also want Carlos Martinez to claim the fifth spot in the rotation. If he does not, or there is another opening due to injury, then Kwang-Hyun Kim (above) has first crack at winning that job. He was signed to possibly start, and the lefty would like to get a chance to start and the Cardinals like the idea of having a lefty starter, especially in this division.
After that, Ponce de Leon, Helsley, Gomber, and Gant would be in the mix for the depth, and they could go to the bullpen or go to Memphis to start. Would not be a shock if Gomber starts the year as the ace of the Memphis staff, for example.
If Reyes is starting, he's in the minors. If Reyes is helping the majors or breaking camp with the big-league team, he's in relief.