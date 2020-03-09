SOSA ON THE BIG-LEAGUE BENCH?

QUESTION: With Munoz gone, does Edmundo Sosa get a spot on the bench or does that go to Ravelo? It would seem Sosa would not get into many games, given he plays SS and 2B and the incumbents do not sit much. You need spots for Edman, Miller, Wieters and 4th outfielder, so one spot left after that.
COMMISH: The difference is that Sosa has options left and Ravelo, who has proven himself to be an aggressive pinch hitter, does not. Also, if Edman and Brad Miller both are on the team, the Cardinals will not be carrying three reserve infielders.
Follow-up: Does your gut tell you Knizner is going back to AAA?
COMMISH: If Ravelo makes the team, and I think he will, his appearance on the roster means that Knizner will be a third catcher in waiting in Memphis.