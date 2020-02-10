SOSA OR MUNOZ ON THE OPENING DAY BENCH?

QUESTION: Edmundo Sosa or Yairo Munoz — who makes the Opening Day roster?
GOOLD: Sosa has the edge today, if you're picking between the two. Some fans may not want to hear it -- and I've heard from some personally -- but the Cardinals, internally, wonder if playing time for Munoz at Class AAA on an everyday basis might be best for his development and his future with the club. They feel the limited playing time the past two seasons may have been a setback in tapping into his talent, and they have a chance to see if that theory works by getting him regular work at a bunch of different positions at Class AAA Memphis.
Plus, Sosa has performed well, and a backup shortstop would be needed if by the end of spring it appears they won't use Edman there.
Photo: (From left) Cardinals infielders Yairo Munoz, Edmundo Sosa and Tommy Edman prepare for a sprimng training drill. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)