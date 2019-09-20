Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: Missouri by 9½
Quick Hit: That’s a big number for a team that’s lost three straight to the Gamecocks. But Vegas doesn’t care about 2016 when it sets the spreads. This is about 2019 Missouri and 2019 South Carolina, and through three weeks, the Gamecock defense looks awfully suspect. Kelly Bryant faces his old in-state rival, a team he beat 34-10 two years ago at Clemson. The Gamecocks counter with freshman QB Ryan Hilinski in his first career road start. He showed off his arm and toughness last week against Alabama, but his offense struggled to punch in touchdowns when it needed them most.
Whatever happens Saturday, don’t give up if behind 14-0 … or start celebrating a 14-0 lead. In four of the last six meetings, the winning team overcame a double-digit deficit.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 34, South Carolina 30