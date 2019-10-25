Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: South Carolina by 4
Quick Hit: South Carolina’s Will Muschamp is not a happy man. He went ballistic over some calls in last week’s loss to Florida, called an official gutless for tossing a flag for a sideline penalty 40 yards away from the sideline and on his radio show this week said, “Our players have lost a lot of trust in our league,” the Post and Courier reported. But what about these Vols, Coach? Tennessee has shown some signs of life but haven’t come close to knocking off a competent program. The Gamecocks qualify as such even at 3-4.
Matter's Pick: South Carolina 28, Tennessee 20