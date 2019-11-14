Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 11
Quick Hit: The Gamecocks’ struggles continued last week with a home loss to Appalachian State. A 4-8 finish looks likely in Columbia, S.C., which will undoubtedly turn up the heat on fourth-year coach Will Muschamp. The Aggies haven’t done much of note this season and still face games against LSU and Georgia. They’ll defend their home turf this time, but a 7-5 finish won’t impress many in College Station.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 17