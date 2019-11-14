Subscribe for 99¢
South Carolina Missouri Football

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, center, is swarmed by South Carolina defenders Jaycee Horn, left, Kingsley Enagbare, right, and J.T. Ibe during the third quarter of a game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M by 11  

Quick Hit: The Gamecocks’ struggles continued last week with a home loss to Appalachian State. A 4-8 finish looks likely in Columbia, S.C., which will undoubtedly turn up the heat on fourth-year coach Will Muschamp. The Aggies haven’t done much of note this season and still face games against LSU and Georgia. They’ll defend their home turf this time, but a 7-5 finish won’t impress many in College Station.

Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 17