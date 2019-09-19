QUESTION: I’m not sure how South Carolina or their fans feel about it but I’d certainly argue that South Carolina and MU are becoming rivals. It seems like something interesting or dramatic always happens when their eams play each other.
MATTER: Agreed, and so do Mizzou players. They see this as a real rivalry game. And not because of some contrived trophy. It's the intensity, the physicality of the game, the trash talking. This matchup doesn't have years of animosity or vitriol between the programs or the fan bases — Odom and Muschamp like each other a lot — but you've got two fairly evenly matched programs that play contested and compelling games. And they talk a lot during their games. A lot. This game gets chippy as much as any on Mizzou's schedule.
I'd like to see the rivalry develop here. (Sophie Cunningham, Jim Sterk and Dawn Staley have already injected some vitriol in the women's hoops rivalry).
Mizzou needs a real rival. South Carolina has Clemson, but nobody in the league that's a bona fide hated enemy.