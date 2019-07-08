Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals wrassle Cubs

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) hangs out with the team in the dugout during a game against the Cubs on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Molina was placed on the injured list with a strained tendon in his thumb. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: How does Yadier Molina get to stay off the IL and sit the bench, but they forced Gyorko onto the IL earlier?

GOOLD: Two rings. Four pennants. Nine Gold Glove awards. A future statue. And the track record of returning quickly from injuries, including one that sent him to the hospital a year ago after trauma at the plate. That about covers it.

I'm not saying that it's right. I'm just saying there is a bit of a track record here and it shouldn't be a surprise that he gets deferential treatment. He has earned some.