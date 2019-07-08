QUESTION: How does Yadier Molina get to stay off the IL and sit the bench, but they forced Gyorko onto the IL earlier?
GOOLD: Two rings. Four pennants. Nine Gold Glove awards. A future statue. And the track record of returning quickly from injuries, including one that sent him to the hospital a year ago after trauma at the plate. That about covers it.
I'm not saying that it's right. I'm just saying there is a bit of a track record here and it shouldn't be a surprise that he gets deferential treatment. He has earned some.