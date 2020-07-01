SPICING UP THE BROADCASTS
Blues Red Wings Hockey

Coach Craig Berube yells instructions to the Blues during a game in November. (AP Photo)

COMMENT: Your idea for players and coaches mic'd up with a two-second TV delay to protect sensitive ears is brilliant. That would provide such a cool and unique twist to watching the games.

JT: Trust me, it's not my idea. And I think it'd have to be more than a 2-second delay. Given the potty mouth of, say, a Craig Berube, right?

Another thing that will help the TV presentation is that there will be no fans in the front rows at the rink. TV cameras will be able to get very close to the action and shoot from areas surrounding the ice surface that we haven't seen before.

