QUESTION: In a perfect world, what would be the breakdown for the number of starts between Binnington and Allen? I could see Binnington starting around 50 games or a little more, but Allen is a quality backup and you need to keep him sharp.
GORDO: Those numbers are about right. Most NHL coaches are thinking along the lines of 52/30 for a top guy these days. Binnington has never taken the wear and tear of a full campaign, so expecting more than that seems unrealistic.
Follow-up: The goal crease looks crowded in San Antonio. The Blues have Husso and Fitzpatrick stationed there, and the Rampage also signed veteran Adam Wilcox. Where does everyone go? Fitzpatrick back to the ECHL seems counter-productive to his development. GORDO:
GORDO: Husso is the guy in San Antonio, but he has to stay healthy. The same goes for Fitzpatrick, who played just 33 regular-season games last year and two more in the playoffs in his first pro campaign. Fitzpatrick needs to take a big step this season, perhaps splitting time between the AHL and ECHL to make sure he gets the reps. Wilcox is a veteran AHL back-up, so he offers protection on an AHL deal.