iParty Sports on Tap: St. Louis Blues edition

Jim Thomas (right) and Tom Timmermann, who cover the Blues for the Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com, are shown at Ballpark Village during the P-D's "Sports on Tap" event on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Micah Usher / Special to STLtoday.com)

STltoday.com's schedule of live chats with Post-Dispatch sportswriters has been adjusted for the holiday week. Here's the revised schedule (chats will return to their regular dates next week):

Monday, Labor Day: No chat.

Tuesday: Hockey writer Jim Thomas on the Blues at 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Baseball writer Derrick Goold on the Cardinals at 1 p.m.

Thursday: Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter at 11 a.m.

Friday: Columnist Jeff Gordon on St. Louis sports at 1 p.m.

Columnist Ben Frederickson is on vacation this week. His chat will return on Tuesday Sept. 10.

