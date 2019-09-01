STltoday.com's schedule of live chats with Post-Dispatch sportswriters has been adjusted for the holiday week. Here's the revised schedule (chats will return to their regular dates next week):
Monday, Labor Day: No chat.
Tuesday: Hockey writer Jim Thomas on the Blues at 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Baseball writer Derrick Goold on the Cardinals at 1 p.m.
Thursday: Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter at 11 a.m.
Friday: Columnist Jeff Gordon on St. Louis sports at 1 p.m.
Columnist Ben Frederickson is on vacation this week. His chat will return on Tuesday Sept. 10.