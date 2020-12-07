Sports station 101.1 FM shakes up its lineup again

KFNS isn't alone in unveiling a new lineup Monday. WXOS, St. Louis' other sports-talk radio station, also has shuffled its roster.

Out is Chris Rongey, who came to WXOS (101.1 FM) in early 2017 to replace D'Marco Farr on the afternoon drive-time show after Farr moved to Los Angeles. Rongey is from Granite City and had been working in Chicago before joining 101.1.

The ouster of Rongey has led to lineup shuffling at the station that also dropped Bernie Miklasz last spring in a cost-cutting measure attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which also created significant personnel juggling then. It was alluded to that Rongey's departure is for the same reason.

"This has been a terrible year for this business," midday host Brandon Kiley said on the air Monday while addressing the situation.

Rongey has been replaced in the 2-6 p.m. weekday slot by Jamie Rivers, a former Blues defenseman who had been on the station alongside Kiley. Rivers moves to join Anthony Stalter and Brad Thompson, who remain on "The Fast Lane" program.

Alex Ferrario, who came to 101.1 last year after it acquired the Blues' radio rights and has been heavily involved in the station's hockey coverage, takes Rivers' previous slot and now is featured with Kiley from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.

The new lineup took effect the same day Miklasz, as has been reported on for weeks, was to begin at KFNS (590 AM). He is in the 3-6 p.m. weekday slot formerly held by Frank O. Pinion's entertainment show, as the station is re-emphasizing sports. Former KMOV (Channel 4) news and sports anchor Steve Savard is scheduled to take KFNS' 1-3 p.m. weekday shift starting Jan. 4.

