SPRING STORY LINES
0 comments

SPRING STORY LINES

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talk on the mound after Martinez gave up a homer to Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: When you head to spring training, what are the top three things you are looking to see while there?

COMMISH: Carlos Martinez's ability to return to the rotation is the issue I am most interested in. Also, yet another comeback attempt by Alex Reyes, and is there anything to be expected for Brett Cecil?

It almost goes without saying that the possibilities of Dylan Carlson making the opening-day roster will be intriguing all spring.

Follow-up: Who are a couple of players you have only heard about that you are looking forward to seeing for the first time in Jupiter

COMMISH: I want to see the Korean lefthander Kim and young lefthander Liberatore from Tampa Bay. Also, lefthanded-hitting outfielder Justin Williams, who had an injury-truncated season at Memphis.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports