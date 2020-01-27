SPRING STORY LINES

QUESTION: When you head to spring training, what are the top three things you are looking to see while there?
COMMISH: Carlos Martinez's ability to return to the rotation is the issue I am most interested in. Also, yet another comeback attempt by Alex Reyes, and is there anything to be expected for Brett Cecil?
It almost goes without saying that the possibilities of Dylan Carlson making the opening-day roster will be intriguing all spring.
Follow-up: Who are a couple of players you have only heard about that you are looking forward to seeing for the first time in Jupiter
COMMISH: I want to see the Korean lefthander Kim and young lefthander Liberatore from Tampa Bay. Also, lefthanded-hitting outfielder Justin Williams, who had an injury-truncated season at Memphis.