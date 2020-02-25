SPRING STORY LINES

QUESTION: What Cardinals' topics are you most interested in following during your time at spring training? (Editor's note: BenFred's columns from Jupiter start next week.)
BENFRED: I want to see what the Cardinals do if the competing young options for left field clearly out-perform the center fielder (Harrison Bader) and the right fielder (Dexter Fowler), because if that happens, then an offseason built around letting youth raise the bar then falls flat.
I want to see if Carpenter can get up off the mat, if Dylan Carlson can force Mozeliak's hand, if Kim can be more than a swing man.
I want to see if Brett Cecil proves us all wrong, if Alex Reyes can stay healthy for an entire spring, if Carlos Martinez can be dominant and strong for an entire camp --- something we haven't seen in some time.