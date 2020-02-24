SPRING SURPRISES?

QUESTION: Has anything/anybody stood out or caught your eye in ST that may surprise the fans?
GOOLD: Probably not. I like to think we've done a good enough job covering the team that there aren't any surprises. Zack Thompson (above) should be well-known, and he's done well in spring to position himself and get attention from the right people. Johan Oviedo has been impressive. Kodi Whitley, someone who has been mentioned often in this chat, is likely to pitch at some point in the majors this season, and could have a prominent bullpen role at some point. Sosa is another example.
There hasn't been, say, the Ryan Ludwick to emerge from the unknowns of the six-year free agents and thunder through camp, but that's also because the Cardinals sign fewer of those kind of players these days. They trade for an Austin Dean, for example.
Follow-up: Give us one hitter and one pitcher who have stood out the most to you so far in camp?
GOOLD: Nolan Gorman for his significant improvement from year to the next. Oviedo for maturing into his frame, adding strength, interest in improving, and mix of pitches. Thompson, too.