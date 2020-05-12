SPRING TRAINING AT BUSCH

QUESTION: Would the Cardinals really hold spring training 2.0 at Busch Stadium? How would they do that with only one field?
BENFRED: It's under consideration. The camp will likely be limited to whatever the active roster winds up being -- some have suggested it could get up to 50 players, with 30 available each game. If there is a taxi squad of sorts, a pool of players that can join that group of 50 during the course of the season, I'm not sure where that group will train or wait. That's a good question.
If the Cardinals do decide to do this at Busch, they will surely incorporate the visiting clubhouse as part of the encouraged attempt to distance players out as much as possible. Doing it in Florida would probably make more sense, considering there is more room. But the notion of all players hitting the field at once, whether here or in Jupiter, is probably going to be phased out during this time. Small groups, staggered report times, etc.
This second version of spring training shouldn't even include games other than scrimmages between teammates, as there is zero point in getting two teams together for games that don't count. Same for the All-Star game. Cancel it.
