QUESTION: Not sure I get the spring-training-at-Busch idea. Don’t you need multiple fields to accommodate everyone?
COMMISH: The plan to have spring training here, I guess, would be to do it in shifts, but at some point, for intrasquad games and the like, all the players would have to be there at the same time.
I would prefer Florida spring training, but there would be more expense involved as far as trucking everybody and the equipment down there, and then arranging for lodging for three more weeks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
