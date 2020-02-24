SPRINGTIME FOR MOZELIAK

QUESTION: Does John Mozeliak spend all of spring training in Jupiter? If so, is it because he also is evaluating the players with Shildt, or is it more to show support to the team? Does he second-guess the player evaluations made by the coaches, or give his opinion as part of a collective assessment?
GOOLD: There are only a few days that Mozeliak is not in spring training, and that has been true since I started coming to spring training in 2005 and before that. He is heavily involved in evaluating players and making roster decisions. He's the boss when it comes to both of those things and his decisions are the ones that are final. So, yes, he second-guesses evaluations by coaches. He takes into account things they do not — options, rosters, waivers, roster management, everything. He has the final say.
He, Michael Girsch and Bill DeWitt Jr. usually come to a consensus on things with input from the manager and the coaches, and if he wasn't around to guide daily conversations and evaluations of players, then these decisions would ring hollow and that's no way to lead. He's in it. Every day.