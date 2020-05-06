ST. LOUIS AND PETRO: A GREAT FIT?

COMMENT: I wanted to draw a parallel between Albert Pujols and The Captain. Since Pujols left he has been teamed with the best player in baseball, Mike Trout, but a pedestrian cast otherwise. If Alex left for another team, he may have another superstar on his roster but can he guarantee the rest of the team will be competitive? I think we are in a window for at least the next four years to be annual Cup contenders. What are your thoughts?
JT: I think there are other teams that are potential Pietrangelo suitors that could surround him with sufficient talent. Colorado is the first one that comes to mind. And even with a flat or reduced cap, they have enough money to pursue him.
But to the last part of your comment, the Blues should be strong contenders for the next several years. The fit is great in STL with Berube. Pietrangelo said so in an interview I did with him just before the all-star break.
So why leave?
