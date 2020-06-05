St. Louis FC's league set to return July 11

The United Soccer League Championship Board of Governors announced plans on Thursday to return to action with a provisional start date of Saturday, July 11.
St. Louis FC competes in USL Championship.
“At a time when positive news has been hard to find, we are encouraged by this development,’’ St. Louis FC Club president Patrick Barry said in a club release. “Though much work remains and many details need to be finalized, we could not be more supportive and excited about the prospect of returning to the field in 2020. The patience and support of our players, staff, and fans will hopefully soon be rewarded.”
STLFC opened its season back on March 7 with a 4-1 victory over visiting The Miami FC at West Community Stadium in Fenton. The USL announced a decision to suspend its season later in March due to the coronavirus.
Additional information regarding scheduling, broadcasts and other important details will be announced in coming weeks. STLFC announced that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines.
