4. ST. LOUIS MOVES THE BALL IN NFL BATTLE

Determined to counterpunch after the NFL relocated the Rams to Los Angeles in a corrupt process that made a mockery of the league’s relocation guidelines, lawyers representing scorned St. Louis plaintiffs gained ground in 2019. While a suit that attempted to block Rams owner Stan Kroenke from being able to buy Rams Park for $1 in 2024 was shut down in an April arbitration ruling, personal seat license holders clawed back approximately $14 million through a settled class action lawsuit. Another settled class action suit could secure some St. Louis Rams fans a 25 percent refund on years of tickets and merchandise to the tune of approximately $25 million.
Meanwhile the big one — a 2017 lawsuit filed against the Rams, the NFL and its owners for violating relocation guidelines — continued to push forward. Lawyers representing the city, county and The Dome blocked attempts to steer the case to arbitration and stiff-armed the league’s efforts to withhold years of cell phone records that could help trace years of deceit.
Kroenke and his cronies are starting to sweat.