STAN MUSIAL, Left Fielder, 1946
1946 World Series

(From left) Whitey Kurowski, Enos Slaughter, Marty Marion and Stan Musial turn their jerseys around to display the year the Cardinals won their third World Series in the 1940s. (Post-Dispatch archives)

Back from missing a season to serve in World War II, Musial was even better. At 25, Musial won his second MVP award and did so by leading the league with a .365 average, a .587 slugging percentage, and 50 doubles to go with 124 runs scored. Musial hit .380 in the second half of the season and April was his only month with more strikeouts than doubles. He had five strikeouts in his first month back from war and four doubles – and still hit .370.

All-October: Joe Medwick, 1934 — Ducky paced team with a .952 OPS vs. Tigers.

