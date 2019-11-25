QUESTION: Why are the Cardinals standing pat? Are there certain players they should be looking at?
GOOLD: They are wading through the market just like every team. Their plan is not to stand pat. Their preference is to make a move or several at some point. The offseason isn't really revving into gear, and really won't until after Thanksgiving. That's become the norm. Teams spend the past few weeks trying to make trades and explore deals in regards to clearing spots on the 40-man roster or trading prospects before they have to protect them in the Rule 5 draft. Better to get a return now than wait and lose them for little later.
So, that's been the big focus. Now there's the holiday. And then there's the ramp up to the winter meetings. Major League Baseball wants more action at the winter meetings. They need Boras to comply. Good luck with that.
The Cardinals are not in a position where they are chasing a move. I hear that over and over -- from other teams, from agents, and from the Cardinals themselves. They're lurking. They're waiting. Or, as one agent said, they want to see what falls in their lap, and given the amount of pitchers available this winter, they might be right to do that.