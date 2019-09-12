Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: UCF by 8 ½
Quick Hit: Tricky game here. UCF is an offensive juggernaut under Josh Heupel, no matter who he plays at quarterback. Stanford hasn’t played with its usual grit on defense but should get a boost with the return of quarterback K.J. Costello, back from a head injury. This a long cross-country trip for the Cardinal. The sun will be scorching in Orlando, where the Knights haven’t lost since 2016. Meanwhile, Stanford is just 6-6 in road games the last two-plus seasons.
Matter's Pick: UCF 34, Stanford 31