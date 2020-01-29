STANLEY CUP HANGOVER ABOUT TO HIT?

QUESTION: The Blues have looked a bit sluggish lately, which is to be expected given the year they've had. Assuming they stay reasonably healthy, do they have enough in the tank to grab good playoff position and actually try to repeat?
TOM T.: I've maintained all along that if a Stanley Cup hangover was going to hit, that this would be the time, after they've played five months or so of this season when you have all of last season's games plus another 50 or so on top of that. We're increasingly into that time of year where practices become very, very occasional and off-days are off-days.
The Blues will get a good playoff spot, barring something really weird happening, but how much does that matter? The Blues were the three seed in the Central last season and ended up with home ice in the second round. They have the roster, health permitting, to make a run at another Stanley Cup. If Tarasenko is healthy, this team is every bit as good as last season's. If he's not healthy, they're not as talented but still extremely effective. And they have a game that is more effective in the postseason, when games are tighter.
Postseason hockey is a total crapshoot, but the Blues are in as good a position as anyone to repeat. Though the one thing they can't totally strategize against is the fatigue from having played so many games.
Follow-up: Are the Blues physically worn down? Berube keeps talking about how they're not playing their "heavy game."
TOM T.: Playing a very heavy game for almost 15 months now under Berube isn't easy. The games are adding up on these guys. In October, they were a team that had played 108 games in the previous year. Now, with February almost here, they're a team that has played about 160 in 16 months. That's got to hurt. I would expect lots more off-days and optional skates from here out. The numbers are going to get bigger and bigger.
I don't know that they're worn down yet, but if it's going to hit, it's coming very soon.