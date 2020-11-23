 Skip to main content
START STRONG, THEN FADE....

Cardinals v Giants NLCS Game 4

Shelby Miller pitches to Gregor Blanco in the first inning during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Why do the Cardinals have so many pitchers who don’t live up to potential? Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha, Shelby Miller. All were top prospects that started strong then faded. Do you think Jack Flaherty will be better or fade like them?

GOOLD: First, because pitching is hard. Second, the Cardinals have had far more reach their potential and contribute than any other team in the NL Central. You can run the numbers on that. Third, because it's a moving target, evidently. Carlos Martinez was a two-time All-Star and spent two seasons as one of the top five pitchers in the NL. Is that failing to reach his potential -- or did he fail to sustain it? Fourth, Jack Flaherty will be fine. He'll receive Cy Young Award votes in the near future, and may even win one.

Remember the trade that sent Miller to Atlanta? 

