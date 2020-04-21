STARTING ALL OVER AGAIN IS GONNA BE ROUGH
STARTING ALL OVER AGAIN IS GONNA BE ROUGH

Cardinals Spring Baseball

Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas exits the team's spring training clubhouse in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Now there's a reported three-state scenario plan for baseball's altered 2020 season. Is the league just grasping at straws at this point?

BENFRED: I see it the opposite way, as the talks perhaps leading to something that might be more realistic than the initial all-in-Arizona plan that never made much sense. The league is sorting through ideas. Some things are going to get out, and then those things are going to shift, adapt, evolve as the talks continue.

There's another thing to keep in mind, too. People who cover this stuff at the national level are looking for any morsel of news about the discussions they can get their hands on. Reporting on what is being discussed should not be interpreted as reporting on what will happen. The decision-makers are trying to salvage a season on the fly, while situations change daily.

It's going to be messy until there's an agreed-upon plan. If you don't like this week's reported plan, just wait for the next one.

