QUESTION: GM Gordo, what's your starting outfield on opening day 2020, and why?
GORDO: At this point I assume the team will move on from Ozuna. I also assume that Fowler will get first shot at right field, but after that it's a toss-up. There is not much in free agency (aside from Ozuna) and none of the many internal candidates are a sure thing. Spring training should be interesting.
Follow-up: Unless a big time bat is added to the outfield, this team is in serious trouble. You hope one of the youngsters turns out to be a solution.
GORDO: Given the fact the team has so many young outfielders to sort and so many dollars to pay Fowler, I would be surprised to see the team invest money and/or prospects from its diminished pile to add the impact bat fans crave. I'd love to be wrong and have a far more interesting winter to write about.
As I've noted before, maybe the best outcome is the Cardinals giving Ozuna a qualifying offer and Marcell taking the one-year deal to drive up his value. That would buy the team time to assess all those outfielders.