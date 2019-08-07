QUESTION: The San Antonio Rampage had a horrible 2018-2019 season, and there were few prospects that flourished. Are the Blues going to revamp their team there and use the same systems to create a winning culture so players can be recalled seamlessly?
TOM T.: It was a season of adjustments in San Antonio. Practically an expansion team. A new coaching staff, lots of players who hadn't played together before. Many of the most promising prospects there were spending time shuffling back and forth to St. Louis and others, like Kostin, were still youngsters.
They like Drew Bannister as head coach and the goal is to play the same way there so, like when Berube was coaching the Wolves, the transition to the NHL is seamless. They should do better this season, and the prospects, like Kostin and Reinke, should be more NHL-ready.