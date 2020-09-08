 Skip to main content
STARTING OVER WITH CARLOS
STARTING OVER WITH CARLOS

Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez reacts after Minnesota's Josh Donaldson (24) hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Cardinals and Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Why was Carlos Martinez out for so long? Seems mysterious?

BENFRED: Well, he had COVID, and by his description he had it pretty bad, with multiple trips to the hospital and a lengthy recovery before he was back to feeling normal.

Also in play, at least according to the way manager Mike Shidt made it sound, was more time baked in for Martinez to return as a starter. Shildt suggested Martinez could have been back sooner if he was willing to return as a reliever, but he wanted to start.

The Cardinals ended up needing a starter, so I guess it worked out, but I'm still not sold on Carlos' ability as a starter these days. He's had just two this season, albeit against a tough Twins lineup, but he's allowed 10 earned runs in 7.1 innings, with 14 hits compared to five strikeouts. If he was walking a lot of guys, OK, but he's not. He's walked just two. He's just getting hit, early and often.

