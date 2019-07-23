QUESTION: Would you say that the Cardinals should focus on acquiring a lefty starter if at all possible over right handed options not named Grienke or Thor? The Cubs struggle against left-handed pitching, plus there's also match ups against Votto, Yelich, and even Bellinger to consider.
ANSWER: That's what makes Mike Minor of the Texas Rangers so fascinating to me. He checks all the boxes, and he's a lefty. A better-performing lefty than Madison Bumgarner this season. And Bumgarner might not even be on the move, considering how the Giants are playing as of late. A trade for Minor would get him for two postseasons, too. That will increase the prospect cost it takes to acquire him.
Minor is fascinating. I like him the more I research him.
I like Marcus Stroman more than most.
Zack Greinke intrigues.
I'm lower on Bumgarner than most.
At this point it would be surprising to see Bauer moved, considering Cleveland's position.