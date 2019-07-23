Subscribe for 99¢
Astros with 2 in 11th beat Texas 7-6, avoid 3rd loss in row

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

QUESTION: Would you say that the Cardinals should focus on acquiring a lefty starter if at all possible over right handed options not named Grienke or Thor? The Cubs struggle against left-handed pitching, plus there's also match ups against Votto, Yelich, and even Bellinger to consider.

ANSWER: That's what makes Mike Minor of the Texas Rangers so fascinating to me. He checks all the boxes, and he's a lefty. A better-performing lefty than Madison Bumgarner this season. And Bumgarner might not even be on the move, considering how the Giants are playing as of late. A trade for Minor would get him for two postseasons, too. That will increase the prospect cost it takes to acquire him.

Minor is fascinating. I like him the more I research him.

I like Marcus Stroman more than most.

Zack Greinke intrigues.

I'm lower on Bumgarner than most.

At this point it would be surprising to see Bauer moved, considering Cleveland's position.