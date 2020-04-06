STATUS OF AN ARENADO DEAL?

QUESTION: How does a delay or cancellation of the season impact a possible Rockies-Cards trade that has been speculated about in these chats for weeks?
GOOLD: It wasn't speculated about, per se. It was reported on. The Cardinals and Rockies did have trade talks about Arenado, and they didn't go far. The Rockies' ask was high. The Cardinals' hesitation with the cost was real. Ownership went on the record and said that.
I can't see it changing much because of delay/cancellation. It puts Arenado one more year closer to that problematic opt-out so why not just wait for him to be a free agent if you want him?
